Melodics™ won’t run on your device, it’s an app for Windows and Mac.
Enter your email address and we’ll send a link so you can grab it later.
|Learn from the classics:
|Amen Brother
|preview
|Funky Drummer
|preview
|Footsteps in the dark
|preview
|Play along with modern styles:
|Feeling
|preview
|Mars Guitar
|preview
|Lazy in the pocket
|preview
Melodics can give the committed student more confidence when it comes to rhythm and the language and conversation that different parts of a drum kit or beat have with each other.” Mark de Clive-Lowe
Melodics filters lessons based on the connected controller, and if one isn’t found it defaults to a 4×4 Pad device. Connecting your kit to your computer prior to starting Melodics will ensure everything’s in the right place.
Melodics™ should support most MIDI drum kits out of the box – if yours doesn’t seem to be working correctly however, try mapping it manually.
If you’re still not able to get it going, hit us up in-app via the “feedback” option in the menu, or head over to our support page and we’ll do our best to get you going.
Reaching for the spacebar might be a liiiiiitle annoying when sitting at your kit, so we’ve added a shortcut to start or restart the step – just hit the kick & hi hat pedal with your feet, and the crash & ride cymbals simultaneously. Easy.
We’re very excited about bringing support for electronic drums to Melodics™, but we want to hear from you. What works? What doesn’t? What would you like to see?
As above, hit us up in-app via the “feedback” option in the menu, or head over to our support page and let us know. Thanks!
It’s free to download, and comes with 20 free lessons so you can get started building your rhythm, timing, and muscle memory.
Then subscribe for unlimited access to constantly updating premium lessons and content, including exclusive lessons from great artists.
Lesson title here