Getting started with Drums in Melodics.

Drums support is new in Melodics – here’s a few tips to get up & running smoothly.

Connect your kit before starting Melodics™.

Melodics filters lessons based on the connected controller, and if one isn’t found it defaults to a 4×4 Pad device. Connecting your kit to your computer prior to starting Melodics will ensure everything’s in the right place.

Kit not detected? Here’s what to do.

Melodics™ should support most MIDI drum kits out of the box – if yours doesn’t seem to be working correctly however, try mapping it manually.

Open the main menu in the top right of the screen. Select ‘Remap your controller’ from the right hand side. Select ‘Drums’ from the list of controller types displayed. Follow the onscreen instructions to map your kit.

If you’re still not able to get it going, hit us up in-app via the “feedback” option in the menu, or head over to our support page and we’ll do our best to get you going.

Quick start / restart.

Reaching for the spacebar might be a liiiiiitle annoying when sitting at your kit, so we’ve added a shortcut to start or restart the step – just hit the kick & hi hat pedal with your feet, and the crash & ride cymbals simultaneously. Easy.

We need your feedback!

We’re very excited about bringing support for electronic drums to Melodics™, but we want to hear from you. What works? What doesn’t? What would you like to see?

As above, hit us up in-app via the “feedback” option in the menu, or head over to our support page and let us know. Thanks!